On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Frustrated student-loan borrowers brace for payments to resume, but they have repayment options

Sep 20, 2023, 10:45 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — People with student debt have spent the last several years in a political tug-of-war.

First, they were told not to worry about it during the COVID-19 pandemic, then the White House wiped out $400 billion of federal student debt for some students, only to have the U.S. Supreme Court say, no.

Now, payments will start again, but with all the twists and turns surrounding forgiveness, you might see why folks could develop financial malaise.

But with student loan payments scheduled to resume next month, we asked CNET senior editor Nick Wolny to help us make heads or tails of it.

“For many Americans, it’s been over three years since they’ve had to deal with any sort of loan payment,” Wolny said.

Let’s start with the good news for those who worry about whether they can afford to resume paying: If you miss a payment between now and next September, you will still accrue interest, but it won’t hurt your credit.

“There will be a one-year grace period after student loan repayment restarts, in which not paying or requesting deferment or forbearance isn’t going to impact your credit score,” Wolny said.

But most importantly, if you have student debt, you must look into the Saving on a Valuable Education or SAVE plan.

It may “cut in half” what many student-loan borrowers owe. For others, they may owe nothing per month – a $0 monthly payment. It will forgive some loans “after ten years of payments, instead of 20 years.” And it will not charge borrowers with unpaid monthly interest.

Wolny describes this as the SAVE plan’s crown jewel.

“That really prevents any future horror stories of people paying their loans on time, paying the amount that the government told them to pay and their IDR (income-driven repayment) plan and then just watching their loan balance go up and up and up,” he said.

It’s an income-driven repayment plan, meaning the more you make, the less it helps you. But that shouldn’t deter people who are making a good living from signing up, Wolny says.

“I can speak for myself,” he said. “I signed up for the safe plan. I have a student loan. And my new student loan payment was less than half of what my previous student loan payment was.”

But a significant factor is that you need to sign up for the new SAFE plan to get the benefits. Because while it’s a law for now, there are opponents in Congress trying to block the plan.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

COVID tests sent over to Catherine Thompson without her asking for them....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Feds warn of evolving scam targeting Medicare users by sending unwanted COVID test kits

KSL Investigators have been hearing from Utahns that COVID-19 test kits are showing up in their mailboxes, out-of-the-blue.

2 days ago

File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...

Matt Gephardt

How loopholes in the fine print of credit cards can thwart hopes for rewards points or cash back

The promise of rewards induces lots of folks to sign up for credit cards, but some of those are not getting all the rewards they may think they are.

6 days ago

Matt Gephardt investigates a flooding issue at a Herriman home. Builders between different properti...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Homeowner asks Gephardt: Who pays when water from a neighbor’s property causes damage?

A Herriman man was caught in the middle of finger-pointing when water damaged his basement. Who pays when the water comes from a neighbor’s land? Matt Gephardt finds answers.

7 days ago

The True Health logo on its former offices. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Owners of Utah neuropathy clinic surrender Utah nursing licenses

Utah neuropathy clinic True Health was effectively shuttered for allegations of fraud. Now, the owners are no longer allowed to practice in the state. Matt Gephardt explains what’s next for patients.

8 days ago

The VacationBuilder sign saying they moved to remote offices....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Utah-based tour operator files for bankruptcy: what’s next for those owed money for cancelled tours?

A Utah-based travel company abruptly canceled overseas tours of many viewers without offering refunds. Now, that company has filed for bankruptcy protection. So, what happens next?

9 days ago

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits

Telehealth is massively expanding, making it easier for people to connect with medical care.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Frustrated student-loan borrowers brace for payments to resume, but they have repayment options