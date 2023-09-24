Sunday Edition: Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers & Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III from The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies. The Rivers are in Utah as guests of the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University where Jacqueline delivered an address on “Conceptions of the Soul” during the annual Truman G. Madsen Lecture. The Rivers and Boyd discuss what “Conceptions of the Soul” means and how education and relationships impact good policy that can change the future for those in the black community. They also discuss what religious liberty looks like from a faith-based perspective in the black church, as well as the important role of fathers in society. Finally, Boyd explores the fallout from Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s announcement that he would not seek re-election and the lesson most in political power miss.