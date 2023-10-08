On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Paul Ryan

Oct 8, 2023, 9:30 AM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Paul joins Boyd from the campus of Utah Valley University’s Gary R. Herbert institute for public policy. The two take a close look at the state of our nation and the impact of the ousting of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. Boyd and Paul discuss the impact it has on our country, what is next and Paul gives his thought on the immigration crisis. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on how true leaders should act and shares with us what he calls the “shampoo-bottle-model.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eug...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers & Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III from The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies.

14 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderato...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Kristen Welker & James Wallner

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderator chair on NBC's Meet The Press and James Wallner from the R-Street Institute to discuss how serious, or unserious, Congress is about avoiding a government shutdown.

21 days ago

Camille N. Johnson, General President of the Relief Society for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson and Ganel-Lyn Condie

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Camille N. Johnson, General President of the Relief Society for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Ganel-Lyn Condie.

1 month ago

Utah Senator Mitt Romney on KSL TV's Sunday Edition with Boyd Matheson. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sen. Mitt Romney and Judge Thomas Griffith

On KSL's Sunday Edition, Sen. Mitt Romney speaks with Boyd Matheson about the biggest challenges in the nation. Later Matheson speaks with Judge Thomas Griffith on civic charity.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Megan McArdle and Moe Egan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan McArdle as they examine the obstacles people across the nation are facing to building better lives. Then, the Director of Neighbor Recruitment for The Other Side Village Moe Egan talks about how the village is preparing for its first villagers. And, Boyd shares his thoughts on what makes a village- a place where we all exist- the most valuable.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: NBC’s Chuck Todd, AEI Phillip Wallach, and Presidential Calls to Action

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd is joined by NBC's Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Senior Fellow at AEI Phillip Wallach, and Boyd shares his thoughts on our nation's history of Presidential Calls to Action.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Sunday Edition: Paul Ryan