Sunday Edition: Paul Ryan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Paul joins Boyd from the campus of Utah Valley University’s Gary R. Herbert institute for public policy. The two take a close look at the state of our nation and the impact of the ousting of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. Boyd and Paul discuss the impact it has on our country, what is next and Paul gives his thought on the immigration crisis. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on how true leaders should act and shares with us what he calls the “shampoo-bottle-model.”

Share