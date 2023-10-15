Sunday Edition: Arthur Brooks

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by American author, social scientist, public speaker, and academic Arthur Brooks. Brooks kicks off the show telling Boyd about his latest work, a book titled Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, which he co-authored with Oprah Winfrey. He talks with Boyd about what we get wrong when we think about happiness and building a better life. Brooks also speaks about the idea of contempt being a problem, not just political polarization, and how it is leading to division among families and communities. He talks with Boyd about how we find the meaning in all of the time we spend in our work and what will give us joy in our life and work. Plus, how we can apply these concepts in our families, communities, and in politics. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts with a look at a deeper, more thoughtful and inspiring interpretation of the Declaration of Independence phrase, “the pursuit of happiness.”

