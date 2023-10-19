On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Affording a car when prices and interest rates remain high

Oct 18, 2023, 10:51 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — No matter how desperately we try to hang onto our old set of wheels, there just comes a time for many of us where we have to buy a car. But if car shopping has left you feeling sticker shock lately, you’re far from alone.

Kelley Blue Book says the average price paid for a new car last month was $47,899.

Price isn’t the only shocker.

The average interest rate for a new car loan in Utah is 7.3% percent according to automotive website, Edmunds. For used cars, the average interest rate has climbed to 10.52%.

“They’re incredibly high,” said certified financial planner Shane Stewart of Deseret Mutual Benefits Administrators. “Especially since our recent bias says they’re supposed to be around 3% because that’s what they have been in the recent history.”

Stewart called it a perfect storm of costs of goods going up.

“Higher rates, more expensive cars, we’re seeing monthly payments increasing significantly in the past year,” he said.

The average monthly payment on a new car is now $730 according to Edmunds. That figure is $551 for used vehicles. However, 17.1% of new car buyers are paying $1,000 a month or more.

“It’s very tempting to rationalize and say, ‘I need a car. I need to get to and from point A to point B – even if it’s for work – and talk yourself into maybe more car than you can afford,” Stewart said. “Usually, we see folks who are behind in payments or starting to get behind in their debt usually have talked themselves into more car than they could afford.”

One way to make a car more affordable is to boost the down payment: A few thousand dollars added to your trade-in means a lower monthly payment. Even better, says Stewart, pay in cash.

“Putting money away now and purchasing your car in the future with cash is a way to combat these high-interest rates and high costs of car,” he said. “The upside of having rates high as you get better rates of return on your savings, bank or credit union, or online. If you’re paying yourself, you can miss a payment and you can wait to make a payment if money gets tight.”

Also, a bank or a credit union might offer better financing than a dealer. And your credit score will have a big say in your interest rate.

“Scrutinize your own credit score and see what you can do to better that score. Figure out ways to bring that score up by paying off debts, fine-tuning,” said Stewart.

Another big thing is to shop around. Look at various dealers.

“Things are starting to slow just a bit in the economy, and you might have some bargaining power, you might be able to say, ‘I’ll buy this car if I can get this rate,’” Stewart advised.

If you can’t afford the monthly payment on a new car, Stewart says consider putting your money towards fixing up a car you already have. It’ll put you on the road again without a hefty car payment for five, six or more years.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Utah man, Jeremy Burgon, may lose his home because the contractor still owes the supplier. Luckily,...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: Why Utah homeowners could lose a safety net against house liens

Utah homeowners could end up paying for expensive construction projects twice. Utah has a safety net that steps in when contractors don't pay their workers and the workers come after you. But as a Get Gephardt investigation found, that safety net is running out of money.

1 day ago

Jeff Dahdah and Josh Szymanik (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: 2 Utah quilters say sewing machine manufacturer isn’t honoring warranty

Two Utah quilters seek help from Get Gephardt after their quilting machines kept malfunctioning and the company said it would cost thousands of dollars to fix. However, the problems still exist.

7 days ago

Solar panels...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Herriman man who says company won’t cancel contract though they agreed to

Freedom Forever Solar is a Sandy-based solar panel company that refused to cancel Phil Smeath's order after he attempted twice. Then Smeath decided to Get Gephardt.

8 days ago

The chief technology officer of a telecommunications firm decided to Get Gephardt to warn viewers o...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Cybersecurity experts warn ‘consent farms’ are selling our consent to be robocalled to other companies

The chief technology officer of a telecommunications firm decided to Get Gephardt to warn viewers of consent farms online. Everything you need to watch out for online.

9 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Park City family locked out of their money in a bank standoff

When banks wouldn't return money in a family's account, they decided to Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

As Utahns know, snow days mean plenty of wrecks. But what even the most seasoned of Utah drivers mi...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Autumn, not winter, is Utah’s most accident-prone season

As Utahns know, snow days mean plenty of wrecks. But what even the most seasoned of Utah drivers might not know: it’s not the snow days about which they should be the most concerned.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Affording a car when prices and interest rates remain high