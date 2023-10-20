Get Gephardt helps Vernon man who says he paid thousands of dollars for new doors that were installed wrong

VERNON, Tooele County — When you’re paying thousands of dollars for new doors to your home, you’d expect them to work right. But a Vernon man says a retailer’s contractor installed his new front and back doors wrong, and he can’t get them fixed.

“No matter what, the only way you can get it to stay shut is with a deadbolt,” Russell Thomson said of his new front door. “You step on the bottom part of the door. There’s no support. They didn’t put a support under the door.”

And worse, he says the installer didn’t even secure the front door’s frame.

“They didn’t even touch it to the wall,” Thomson said. “All they did was attach top and bottom.”

He says the back door was installed wrong, too, and now it’s warped so much they can’t install the molding around the door frame. All that molding is currently resting on his floor.

“I’ve been tripping over it since February,” Thomson said.

He says he paid the Lowe’s in Spanish Fork close to $7,000 for the doors in November 2021. He’s had several visits from the contractor but says the doors are still not fixed, and he’s fed up.

“They told me in February they would refund all my money, and I could just go somewhere else,” said Thomson. “And now they’re saying no.”

Not taking that “no” from Lowe’s, Thomson contacted the KSL Investigators.

We reached out to Lowe’s to ask about the once-promised refund. We didn’t hear back, but it seems someone got our message because a couple of days later, Thomson got a confidentiality agreement saying they would refund him if he “agrees to immediately cease communication with media.”

So, did Thomson get his money back? Well, yes, he did.

He says Lowe’s sent him a check that cleared without him signing that form. Now, he can go get doors that hopefully won’t blow wide open with the wind.

“When I came home, the doors (were) wide open in February,” he recounted. “I heated the whole outside for three or four days.”

As of time of publishing, we have not ourselves received a response from Lowe’s.