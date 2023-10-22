Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson discusses the concept of unity with Yuval Levin, the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). Using the Constitution of the United States as a model, Boyd and Yuval discuss how Americans can act unified when many of us may not think alike. Yuval tells Boyd why we should not buy into the idea that we are a deeply divided nation. He also tells us why the problem isn’t that we aren’t disagreeing properly, it is that we have forgotten how to disagree. In his final thoughts, Yuval shares what he wishes we were thinking about more in the public square and what we need to do to solve our problems. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on reverence and indifference of human life. He shares how we can use reverence to overcome indifferences and contempt, as well as become a more engaged nation by what he calls ‘widening our welcome’ and seeing beyond our own perspective.

