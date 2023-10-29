Sunday Edition: Rep. John Curtis

This week on Sunday Edition, Utah Representative John Curtis joins Boyd Matheson from Washington, D.C. Representative Curtis gives a unique perspective on the process of picking a new Speaker of the House. Rep. Curtis walks us through what went on behind closed doors to change the dynamic of electing Mike Johnson. Rep. Curtis also walks us through what is next in the House of Representatives with a new deadline to fund the government. Boyd and Rep. Curtis also tackle the tough topics of gun policy following the mass shooting in Maine, the War in Israel, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the United States’ role in overseas conflicts. Finally, Boyd shares lessons from history that show the power of restraint, resilience, and moral imagination.

