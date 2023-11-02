On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Gephardt helps Millcreek woman who bought $500 in gift cards that didn’t work

Nov 1, 2023, 11:04 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — A gift card can be a great choice when you’ve got someone hard to shop for. That is until you find out someone else has activated that gift card even before you bought it.

It happened to a Millcreek woman, twice. And when her fight for replacements began to stall, she decided to Get Gephardt. 

Marilyn Barton’s receipt clearly shows she purchased two VISA prepaid debit gift cards for $1,000 – $500 each. The money was to help her daughter pay a medical bill and her thought was these cards would allow for the payment to be easily made online. But when the payment was attempted, the cards were declined.

 “The one had $18 on it,” Barton said. “And the other one was in somebody else’s name and couldn’t use it at all.”

How can that be?

She got on the horn with the U.S. Bank National Association, which administers the cards. What ensued was weeks of back and forth.

First, she was asked to fax in all her information. When that didn’t work, she was asked to fax it again but this time in larger text and images.

Then she says she was asked to mail it in. About a month later she got one replacement card for $500. That’s half of what she spent.

 “It is so sad that people have to go through so much work,” Barton said. “And then I didn’t even get it all back.”

Tired of sitting on the phone with the gift card folks, she decided it was time to pick up the phone and call me.

“I need the money back.”

So, this time we reached out to the company on Barton’s behalf, not through customer service but through the company’s corporate communications department. And we heard back right away.

In an email, U.S. Bank National Association’s vice president of public affairs and communications wrote: “…thanks for reaching out to us about this. We have been in touch with the customer and have resolved this.”

Barton said she is now, finally, whole. But she hopes something is done to make it easier on consumers when issues arise.

“Most important – I don’t want this to continue,” she said.

Why wasn’t the money there in the first place? We still don’t know, but it is a fairly common problem – either due to an error or a scammer draining the card.

Something to keep in mind as we head into the busy ‘gift-card-giving season’ is that federal law does not protect gift cards that do not work.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Bye-bye passwords: Google and other tech giants steering users to passkeys for greater cybersecurity

Whether it’s a major data breach affecting millions or a small-scale breach just targeting your email or bank accounts, typically there is one common denominator – passwords.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to avoid credit repair or debt relief scams

Getting debt under control can feel overwhelming, so many of us turn to professionals for credit repair help.

8 days ago

Russell Thomson showing how his door was installed wrong to KSL Investigators....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Utah man who says he paid thousands for new doors that were installed wrong

When you're paying thousands of dollars for new doors to your home, you'd expect them to work right. But when the company refuses to fix the work, a Vernon man called Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

The average price paid for a new car was $47,899 in September of 2023. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Affording a car when prices and interest rates remain high

Gephardt speaks with a financial planner about how to maneuver around new and used car prices, interest rates, and trade-in tips.

14 days ago

Utah man, Jeremy Burgon, may lose his home because the contractor still owes the supplier. Luckily,...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: Why Utah homeowners could lose a safety net against house liens

Utah homeowners could end up paying for expensive construction projects twice. Utah has a safety net that steps in when contractors don't pay their workers and the workers come after you. But as a Get Gephardt investigation found, that safety net is running out of money.

15 days ago

Jeff Dahdah and Josh Szymanik (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: 2 Utah quilters say sewing machine manufacturer isn’t honoring warranty

Two Utah quilters seek help from Get Gephardt after their quilting machines kept malfunctioning and the company said it would cost thousands of dollars to fix. However, the problems still exist.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Gephardt helps Millcreek woman who bought $500 in gift cards that didn’t work