On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Joseph Braude

Nov 5, 2023, 1:57 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by the founder and president of the Center for Peace Communications, Joseph Braude. In his expertise on the nexus of the culture and politics in Arab societies, he discusses his campaign called “Whispered in Gaza.” The project, a series of audio recordings from anonymous Palestinians in Gaza, is committed to amplifying the voices of civilians who have been often silenced. Later, Boyd shares his best advice for persevering through political weariness as Americans, and to become hopeful again for a better tomorrow; something that will come only by choice.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

Boyd Matheson speaks with Utah Representative John Curtis about the recent election of the new spea...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rep. John Curtis

This week, Utah Representative John Curtis joins from Washington D.C. to speak about his unique perspective on the new Speaker of the House vote,

7 days ago

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to dis...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

Yuval Levin, director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at AEI, joins the show to discuss how the Constitution can help Americans to act unified, when we have forgotten how to properly disagree.

14 days ago

Arthur Brooks joins Boyd Matheson for Sunday Edition on Oct. 15, 2023. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Arthur Brooks

This week on KSL's Sunday Edition, American author, social scientist, public speaker, and academic, Arthur Brooks, joins the show. Promoting his book, co-authored with Oprah Winfrey, he discusses what we get wrong when we think about happiness.

21 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Paul Ryan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to take a close look at state of our nation and the impact of the ousting of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

28 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eug...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers & Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III from The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderato...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Kristen Welker & James Wallner

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson talks with Kristen Welker as she steps into the moderator chair on NBC's Meet The Press and James Wallner from the R-Street Institute to discuss how serious, or unserious, Congress is about avoiding a government shutdown.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Sunday Edition: Joseph Braude