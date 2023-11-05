Sunday Edition: Joseph Braude

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by the founder and president of the Center for Peace Communications, Joseph Braude. In his expertise on the nexus of the culture and politics in Arab societies, he discusses his campaign called “Whispered in Gaza.” The project, a series of audio recordings from anonymous Palestinians in Gaza, is committed to amplifying the voices of civilians who have been often silenced. Later, Boyd shares his best advice for persevering through political weariness as Americans, and to become hopeful again for a better tomorrow; something that will come only by choice.

