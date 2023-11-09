On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt: Investigating insurance for wheelchair-accessible cars

Nov 8, 2023, 11:02 PM | Updated: 11:05 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — If you’re in a wreck, you count on insurance to get you back on the road. What happens when insurance will not pay nearly enough to make that happen?

A Midvale woman said her insurance company refused to pay a fair price for what her wrecked ride was worth, so she decided to Get Gephardt.

“There was no steering wheel,” Zahra Moghimi said of her crash. “No gas. No brakes.”

She said she was exiting the freeway when, without warning, her car lost power and rolled into a building.

“My car is destroyed,” she said.

Her car wasn’t just any old car. It had been retrofitted with special equipment that allowed her to drive using only her hands. Polio had cost Moghimi the use of her legs when she was a child. The cost of that equipment was tens of thousands of dollars. She filed an insurance claim but was stunned by the offer she received.

“We are only able to pay you for the value of the car,” her insurer told her. “We cannot pay you for what you had on the van.”

That total is about $8,000 Moghimi estimated. She appealed, saying her car was worth a lot more with all that equipment.

“For what he is offering me, there is nowhere I can replace that car,” she said. “I depend on my car, 100%.”

Stranded, she asked me to investigate. I took her case to her insurer, Bear River Mutual Insurance Company.         

“It is extremely common that people have aftermarket equipment,” Dave Andrist said, He’s Vice President of Underwriting and Analytics at Bear River Mutual.

Andrist would not talk about Moghimi’s case specifically, citing privacy concerns. He did say the company frequently has to tell people their car add-ons are not covered in an accident.

“It is extremely important that you read your insurance contract because most aftermarket equipment is not covered,” he said.

Insurance companies will write policies that do cover extra equipment, but Andrist said you must tell your agent about it and then pay for it.

“We don’t want to increase everybody’s cars at the expense of a few people,” he explained. “We want those people to pay their fair share and so we’ll cover the 99% and then the 1%, you’d have to pay additional premium for.  And that’s really about fairness.”

Moghimi’s policy did not cover the extra equipment but a few days later came a surprising turn. Bear River Mutual sent her nearly $20,000 more than they told her they would. She said she hopes others in wheelchairs take what happened to her as a lesson.

“Look more, very carefully, what is in your policy,” she said.

I asked Bear River why there was a change of heart. Bear River there wasn’t. That larger payment was actually a mistake. But considering everything, Bear River Mutual said it will not try to collect the difference from Moghimi.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

apartment...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Rent prices drop along Wasatch Front, but for how long?

After more than a decade of increases, rent prices along the Wasatch Front are dropping as Utah finally follows the national trend. But renters here shouldn’t expect it to last.

1 day ago

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers...

Matt Gephardt & Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Is it a bike or is it motor vehicle? How the debate over e-bikes could end up costing consumers

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers theft. What a disagreement between state regulators and the insurance industry means for owners.

6 days ago

A Millcreek woman purchased Visa gift cards two different times to help her daughter pay medical bi...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt helps Millcreek woman who bought $500 in gift cards that didn’t work

A gift card can be a great choice when you’ve got someone hard to shop for. That is until you find out someone else has activated that gift card even before you bought it.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Bye-bye passwords: Google and other tech giants steering users to passkeys for greater cybersecurity

Whether it’s a major data breach affecting millions or a small-scale breach just targeting your email or bank accounts, typically there is one common denominator – passwords.

14 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to avoid credit repair or debt relief scams

Getting debt under control can feel overwhelming, so many of us turn to professionals for credit repair help.

15 days ago

Russell Thomson showing how his door was installed wrong to KSL Investigators....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Utah man who says he paid thousands for new doors that were installed wrong

When you're paying thousands of dollars for new doors to your home, you'd expect them to work right. But when the company refuses to fix the work, a Vernon man called Get Gephardt.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Get Gephardt: Investigating insurance for wheelchair-accessible cars