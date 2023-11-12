Sunday Edition: Rabbi Brad Hirschfield

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd shares a crucial conversation with Rabbi Brad Hirschfield with the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership. Since the war broke out in Israel, we have all been wrestling with feelings of compassion, questions of morality, while trying to process the shock and horror at the evil carried out against innocents. Rabbi Hirschfield helps us understand how we can have compassion, defend morality, and condemn evil all at the same time.

