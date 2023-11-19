Sunday Edition: Remembering President Ballard

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson looks back on the life and legacy of M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who passed away on November 12, 2023. Boyd sits down with Sarah Jane Weaver, executive editor of the Church News, to talk about the principles President Ballard believed in and the lessons he lived. Sarah shares a unique perspective from her time following and chronicling President Ballard’s global ministry. In his final thought, Boyd reflects on President Ballard’s influence around the world, his visionary leadership, and his invitation for all to “come and see.”

