Sunday Edition: Presidential Debate in Utah

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson dives deeper into the announcement that the University of Utah will host the final 2024 presidential debate. Boyd sits down with Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah and Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics. President Taylor Randall and Jason Perry discuss the behind-the-scenes work that went on to bring a presidential debate to Utah. They also look ahead at what the plans are to not only make the debate successful but also inclusive to students at universities across the state. President Randall and Jason Perry also tell Boyd about how the University of Utah is sending its best and brightest to Washington D.C. and how this new opportunity furthers the University’s efforts to expand the classroom. In his final thought, Boyd shares a few things to think differently about this Thanksgiving weekend and the power of forgiveness.

