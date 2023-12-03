Sunday Edition: Celeste Maloy

On the Site:
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Utah’s newly elected representative, Celeste Maloy. She joins Boyd from Washington, D.C. where she is days into her new role after being sworn into the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Representative Maloy gives a glimpse into her first several days in D.C. and looks back on winning the special election to succeed her former boss, Rep. Chris Stewart. Boyd asks Rep. Maloy her stance on some challenges facing Utah communities, as well as challenges abroad. In his final thought, Boyd examines the idea of fear, its influence on our elected officials and our communities, and how it leads to a timid approach toward change and promoting principles and policy. He shares how we can look fear in the face and boldy act- together.

