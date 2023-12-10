Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah. Their conversation coincides with the Jewish celebration of Hannukah and also marks two months since the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7th. Boyd and Rabbi Zippel discuss the growing antisemitic rhetoric and violence across the United States and around the world. Rabbi Zippel shares how Utah’s Jewish community is navigating these challenges. Boyd and Rabbi Zippel discuss the need for light and the importance of its principle. They also discuss the celebration of Hannukah and how we can share our own light with those whose paths we cross. In his final thought, Boyd shares how the light in all of us can be one of the greatest contributions during moments of darkness- especially when rekindling the flame of another whose inner fire has gone out.

