Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel
Dec 10, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:23 am
Dec 10, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:23 am
This week, Boyd Matheson is joined by newly elected Rep. Celeste Maloy from Washington D.C. After being sworn into her new role, she reflects back on the election, and gives a glimpse of her first days in D.C.
7 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah and Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics to discuss the behind-the-scenes work that went on to schedule a presidential debate in Utah.
14 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Sarah Jane Weaver to reflect on the life and legacy of M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
21 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd shares a crucial conversation with Rabbi Brad Hirschfield with the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership. Since the war broke out in Israel, we have all been wrestling with feelings of compassion, questions of morality, while trying to process the shock and horror at the evil carried out […]
28 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Joseph Braude joins the show to discuss his expertise on culture and politics in Arab societies and shares his project, which is committed to amplifying the voices of civilians in Gaza.
1 month ago
This week, Utah Representative John Curtis joins from Washington D.C. to speak about his unique perspective on the new Speaker of the House vote,
1 month ago
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.