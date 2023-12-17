On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Joel Searby

Dec 17, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:48 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson dives into the issue of a lack of leadership in Washington, D.C. He invites Joel Searby of New Way Political Leadership Network to discuss a lack of integrity and moral conviction from political leaders. They discuss how many political leaders appear to be more concerned with preserving power than preserving the nation. Joel highlights the importance of relationships, rather than transactions, and talks about how relationships are the core of politics. He tells Boyd about the launch of his new political network, which he says will help meet needs that are not being met by a two-party system; and how to apply New Way Politics to real world challenges. In his final thought, Boyd returns to the idea of character and the need for it in America with a reflection on the life of his great uncle Marvin Pugh and a gift Boyd received in 2008.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah joins KSL's Sunday Edition to speak about the Jewis...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah joins the show today to discuss the growing antisemitic rhetoric across the US amidst the Hannukah celebration.

7 days ago

Recently elected Rep. Celeste Maloy joins Boyd Matheson on KSL's Sunday Edition after she was recen...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Celeste Maloy

This week, Boyd Matheson is joined by newly elected Rep. Celeste Maloy from Washington D.C. After being sworn into her new role, she reflects back on the election, and gives a glimpse of her first days in D.C.

14 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Presidential Debate in Utah

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah and Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics to discuss the behind-the-scenes work that went on to schedule a presidential debate in Utah.

21 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Sarah Jane Weaver to reflect on the life an...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Remembering President Ballard

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Sarah Jane Weaver to reflect on the life and legacy of M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

28 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Rabbi Brad Hirschfield with the National Jewish Center for Learning an...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Brad Hirschfield

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd shares a crucial conversation with Rabbi Brad Hirschfield with the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership. Since the war broke out in Israel, we have all been wrestling with feelings of compassion, questions of morality, while trying to process the shock and horror at the evil carried out […]

1 month ago

Sunday Edition Nov. 5.(KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Joseph Braude

This week on Sunday Edition, Joseph Braude joins the show to discuss his expertise on culture and politics in Arab societies and shares his project, which is committed to amplifying the voices of civilians in Gaza.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Sunday Edition: Joel Searby