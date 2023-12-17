Sunday Edition: Joel Searby

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson dives into the issue of a lack of leadership in Washington, D.C. He invites Joel Searby of New Way Political Leadership Network to discuss a lack of integrity and moral conviction from political leaders. They discuss how many political leaders appear to be more concerned with preserving power than preserving the nation. Joel highlights the importance of relationships, rather than transactions, and talks about how relationships are the core of politics. He tells Boyd about the launch of his new political network, which he says will help meet needs that are not being met by a two-party system; and how to apply New Way Politics to real world challenges. In his final thought, Boyd returns to the idea of character and the need for it in America with a reflection on the life of his great uncle Marvin Pugh and a gift Boyd received in 2008.

