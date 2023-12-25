Sunday Edition: Emily Belle Freeman and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel
Dec 24, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 4:11 pm
Sister Emily Belle Freeman, young women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined Sunday Edition.
21 hours ago
Joel Searby of New Way Political Leadership Network joins the show this week to discuss a lack of integrity and moral conviction from political leaders.
8 days ago
Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah joins the show today to discuss the growing antisemitic rhetoric across the US amidst the Hannukah celebration.
15 days ago
This week, Boyd Matheson is joined by newly elected Rep. Celeste Maloy from Washington D.C. After being sworn into her new role, she reflects back on the election, and gives a glimpse of her first days in D.C.
22 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah and Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics to discuss the behind-the-scenes work that went on to schedule a presidential debate in Utah.
29 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Sarah Jane Weaver to reflect on the life and legacy of M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
1 month ago
