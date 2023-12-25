Sunday Edition: Emily Belle Freeman and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah. Emily is the newly appointed Young Women General President. She tells Boyd about her recent experience on a 10-day ministry in West Africa, meeting with the youth of the church and her hope for them in the new year. Bishop Spiegel, the 12th bishop of the Episcopal Church, and Boyd share a Christmas message of compassion, unity, and community.

