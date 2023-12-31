Sunday Edition: Joseph Grenny & John Curtis

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson wraps up the year with guests Joseph Grenny, co-founder of The Other Side Academy, and Utah Representative John Curtis. Boyd and Joseph reflect on the work of The Other Side Academy in its 8 years and discuss how it has been able to help people who have long histories with crime, addiction, and homelessness. They also look ahead to what’s next for The Other Side Academy prep school. Finally, Boyd and Rep. John Curtis reflect on a different way to think about climate, the environment, and stewardship of the planet.

Share