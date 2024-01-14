Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Jennifer Sirangelo

Jan 14, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: 9:53 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

National leaders in philanthropy, government, and business recently spent time in Utah exploring the question of why we serve and why it matters. Boyd Matheson dug deeper into this question this week on Sunday Edition with Jennifer Sirangelo, CEO of the Points of Light Foundation. Together they highlight Utah’s unique culture surrounding service, and how Points of Light has proven it is possible to transcend politics and borders to inspire millions worldwide to do good and make a difference. In his final thought, Boyd makes the case that the heart and soul of America can only be found in the heart and soul of the American people.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dom...

KSL TV Video

Sunday Edition: Scott Rasmussen

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dominate headlines this year with the help of Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who is a top political analyst.

7 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Joseph Grenny, co-founder of The Other Side Academy first joins the sh...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Joseph Grenny & John Curtis

This week on Sunday Edition, Joseph Grenny, co-founder of The Other Side Academy first joins the show, followed by Rep. John Curtis.

14 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson visits with Emily Belle Freeman, young women general pre...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Emily Belle Freeman & Bishop Phyllis Spiegel

Sister Emily Belle Freeman, young women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined Sunday Edition.

21 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition,  Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Di...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Emily Belle Freeman and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Bishop Phyllis Spiegel of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah.

21 days ago

Joel Searby of New Way Political Leadership Network joins the show this week to discuss a lack of i...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Joel Searby

Joel Searby of New Way Political Leadership Network joins the show this week to discuss a lack of integrity and moral conviction from political leaders.

28 days ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah joins KSL's Sunday Edition to speak about the Jewis...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah joins the show today to discuss the growing antisemitic rhetoric across the US amidst the Hannukah celebration.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Sunday Edition: Jennifer Sirangelo