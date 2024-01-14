Sunday Edition: Jennifer Sirangelo

National leaders in philanthropy, government, and business recently spent time in Utah exploring the question of why we serve and why it matters. Boyd Matheson dug deeper into this question this week on Sunday Edition with Jennifer Sirangelo, CEO of the Points of Light Foundation. Together they highlight Utah’s unique culture surrounding service, and how Points of Light has proven it is possible to transcend politics and borders to inspire millions worldwide to do good and make a difference. In his final thought, Boyd makes the case that the heart and soul of America can only be found in the heart and soul of the American people.

