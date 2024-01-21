Sunday Edition: Brad Wilcox

Many Americans think that money, work, and freedom from family are the key to a happy life today. In this week’s episode of Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Project Brad Wilcox who says the solution to happiness is marriage. Boyd and Brad explore which groups of people are the happiest today, who are the so-called “masters of marriage”, as well as the impacts marriage has on children, and the belief that one in two marriages today end in divorce. Wilcox’s new book, “Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization” goes on sale February 13th. In his final thought, Boyd explores the power of ideas versus the idea of power and how our politics could actually reconcile the nation.

