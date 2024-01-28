Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sits down with Boyd Matheson on this week’s episode of Sunday Edition to discuss his high priorities for the state and those who live here. Those issues range from housing attainability and homelessness to the impact of social media on Utah’s young people. Plus, Cox tells Boyd what he wishes people were talking about more as it relates to youth. In his final thought, Boyd looks at a principle first championed in the late 1800’s that might help those who may be feeling a little weary, exhausted and exasperated.

