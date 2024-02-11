Sunday Edition: Yeonmi Park

On this week’s Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson takes us on a journey from tyranny to freedom with Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, Youtuber, author, and American conservative activist. She describes her journey- where it began, her escape from North Korea, and the lessons she has learned along her pursuit to freedom. Yeonmi shares what worries her the most, particularly in the United States, and what she hopes we all think differently when it comes to our freedom. Finally, Boyd shifts from the discussion of empires of oppression and freedom to personal empires we can all create.

