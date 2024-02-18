Sunday Edition: David Blankenhorn

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with David Blankenhorn, the founder and president of the Institute for American Values and Braver Angels. David describes the origin story of Braver Angels and what he has learned about the state of America and the state of the American people. He also shares what the rest of the nation can learn from Utah’s approach to dealing with division, despair and conflict as we roll into another presidential election year. Finally, Boyd speaks to why the soul of society cannot be outsourced and why “We the people” must “be the people.”

Share