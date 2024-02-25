Sunday Edition: Judge Griffith

On this episode of Sunday Edition, Judge Thomas Griffith joins Boyd Matheson from Washington, D.C. following a crucial conversation about how to repair the breaches in our civic life. Judge Griffith helped lead a conversation during a unique event at the National Cathedral in our nation’s capital, “With Malice Toward None and Charity For All.” He tells Boyd why this event is so important for our days- under current political division and many differing views, and how remembering our shared history can help shape a better future. In his final thought, Boyd discusses more on the case for unity in America by looking back at George Washington’s Farewell Address.

