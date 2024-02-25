Sunday Edition: Judge Griffith

On the Site:
On this episode of Sunday Edition, Judge Thomas Griffith joins Boyd Matheson from Washington, D.C. following a crucial conversation about how to repair the breaches in our civic life. Judge Griffith helped lead a conversation during a unique event at the National Cathedral in our nation’s capital, “With Malice Toward None and Charity For All.” He tells Boyd why this event is so important for our days- under current political division and many differing views, and how remembering our shared history can help shape a better future. In his final thought, Boyd discusses more on the case for unity in America by looking back at George Washington’s Farewell Address.

David Blankenhorn, the founder and president of Institute for American Values and Braver Angels, jo...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: David Blankenhorn

David Blankenhorn, the founder and president of Institute for American Values and Braver Angels, joins the show to discuss the story of Braver Angels and what he has learned about the state of America and the state of the American people.

7 days ago

Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, Youtuber, author, and American conservative activist joins Su...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yeonmi Park

Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, Youtuber, author, and American conservative activist joins Sunday Edition to discuss the lessons she learned along her pursuit to freedom.

14 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his high priorities for the state including h...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his agenda for housing, homelessness, and social media.

28 days ago

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Proje...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Brad Wilcox

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Project Brad Wilcox who says the solution to happiness is marriage.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson discusses the question of why we serve and why it matter...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Jennifer Sirangelo

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson discusses the question of why we serve and why it matters with Jennifer Sirangelo, CEO of the Points of Light Foundation.

1 month ago

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dom...

KSL TV Video

Sunday Edition: Scott Rasmussen

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dominate headlines this year with the help of Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who is a top political analyst.

2 months ago

