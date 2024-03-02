On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Powerful winds close lifts and runs at Utah ski resorts

Mar 2, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm

With gusts over 65 mph, powerful winds surged into Utah Saturday, March 2, 2024, ahead of a big sto...

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


SALT LAKE CITY — As powerful winds and a winter storm surged into Utah Saturday, several ski resorts closed lifts or cancelled ski days.

Full or partial closures include:

Brighton

Deer Valley

Park City Mountain Resort

Powder Mountain

Snowbird

Sundance

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect across Utah this weekend. Winds will continue to increase over western Utah valleys Saturday ahead of a front and spread into southern Utah, with some gusts over 65 mph expected. These will be the strongest winds of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds hit Wasatch Front as storm moves in

“Winds will remain strong tonight with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph from the southwest, keeping temperatures on the mild side,” said KSL meteorologist Devin Masciulli. “Expect rain first, then once the cold front passes, precipitation will quickly switch over to snow.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued from Ogden to Logan, lasting through at least 1 p.m.

High winds, winter storm moving in; high-profile vehicles banned on I-80 due to wind gusts

Powerful winds close lifts and runs at Utah ski resorts