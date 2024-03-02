Powerful winds close lifts and runs at Utah ski resorts

SALT LAKE CITY — As powerful winds and a winter storm surged into Utah Saturday, several ski resorts closed lifts or cancelled ski days.

Full or partial closures include:

Brighton

Night riding is canceled for tonight due to heavy winds and storm conditions. Thank you for your patience during this more extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/PTB7pYAkpi — Brighton Resort (@BrightonResort) March 2, 2024

Deer Valley

Park City Mountain Resort

The Flying Eagle and Mountain Coaster are CLOSED for the Day @PCski — ParkCityMtnAlert (@PCMtnAlert) March 2, 2024

Powder Mountain

Snowbird

Resort Status Update: Based on current conditions, Snowbird will be closed for the duration of today, March 2.https://t.co/WNoIeMBH04 pic.twitter.com/IPDCD5ZRHI — Snowbird Alerts (@SnowbirdAlerts) March 2, 2024

Sundance

The mountain will be closed for the remainder of today (Sat 3/2), including night skiing. We anticipate similar high winds tomorrow (3/3), as well as snow, which will affect mountain operations. Please check social media/our app before heading up tomorrow for status updates. — Sundance Resort (@SundanceResort) March 2, 2024

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect across Utah this weekend. Winds will continue to increase over western Utah valleys Saturday ahead of a front and spread into southern Utah, with some gusts over 65 mph expected. These will be the strongest winds of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds will remain strong tonight with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph from the southwest, keeping temperatures on the mild side,” said KSL meteorologist Devin Masciulli. “Expect rain first, then once the cold front passes, precipitation will quickly switch over to snow.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued from Ogden to Logan, lasting through at least 1 p.m.