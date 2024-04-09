On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

Apr 8, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 26-year-old man who’s suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Anh Duy Pham as a suspect in a March 5th hit and run on Sunpeak Drive and Bear Hollow Drive in Park City that sent a woman to the hospital.

Additionally, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced new charges will be screened in two newly identified hit-and-run cases in Salt Lake City, bringing the total number of cases in which Pham is a suspect to 7.

“We will be screening charges Wednesday for two additional alleged incidents that were not included in our initial filings. These incidents resulted from alleged conduct on March 2, 2024, and March 12, 2024, respectively. Since we are in the screening process we cannot release anymore information about those incidents,” Gill said.” We thank our colleagues in law enforcement for their continued diligence.”

Pham is currently charged with multiple first-degree felony charges of attempted murder in four hit-and-run cases involving six victims:

After the initial charges were filed in late March, KSL identified two more hit-and-run victims involving a white vehicle. One on March 2, near 1300 East and 900 South where a woman was hit, and then another on March 12, near T Street in the Salt Lake Avenues.

During the March 12th hit and run, the incident was caught on doorbell security camera and showed a white vehicle ram through several garbage cans – appearing to target a woman trying to jump to safety behind them.

Prosecutors say a man targeted women in hit-and-runs, so why isn’t he facing hate crime charges?

In the 7th case now linked to Pham in Summit County, investigators say a woman was walking along Sunpeak Drive and Bear Hollow Drive on March 5, at approximately 4:30 pm when she was suddenly hit from behind by a white vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene leaving the woman injured in the road, a passerby saw the woman and called 911, she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The initial report was that it may have been a white car,” said Sgt. Skyler Talbot with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Talbot said officers searched for the white vehicle and even posted a request for information on social media but had very few leads in the case until Pham was arrested in Salt Lake City, and his pattern of alleged crimes matched the crime on Bear Hollow Drive.


“The next few weeks in some conversations with some of our other law enforcement partner agencies in the Salt Lake Valley we were able to piece together some similarities in the cases and that led our investigators in that direction,” Talbot said. “Now, our investigators believe they do have enough similarities to consider him (Pham) a suspect in this case.”

Talbot said investigators are in the process of collecting digital evidence in the March 5th hit and run in Summit County and will soon turn over their case to the Summit County District Attorney to screen for charges.

“These cases can be very difficult to prove, when your initial information is a white car, all of a sudden every car on the street is a white car so it is a lot of work for investigators to put the puzzle pieces together and that’s the phase we’re in right now,” he said.

Pham is scheduled for a hearing on May 9th on the felony charges in Salt Lake County.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE (Photo by Adam Berry, Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Bountiful man arrested for enticing a minor after vigilante group ‘Predator Poachers’ tipped police

A 55-year-old man was arrested after a vigilante group, Predator Poachers, tipped police to an operation they collected evidence from, indicating he'd been participating in child sexual abuse material online.

53 minutes ago

The two men suspected of aggravated assault after hurting a man and a woman outside of a Salt Lake ...

Michael Houck

Police search for two men suspected of hitting a woman with their car after a fight

Salt Lake City police are searching for two men who allegedly got into a fight with a man and ran over a woman with their car outside of a nightclub Sunday morning.

4 hours ago

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in Summerlin, Nevada, on April 8. (KVVU via CNN Newsourc...

CNN

2 people killed, shooter also dead at Las Vegas law office, police say

Two people are dead following a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

4 hours ago

The stolen car that the 12-year-old boy was found by West Valley City police officers....

Michael Houck

Group of juveniles allegedly steal two cars, crashes one of them into tree

A 12-year-old boy was found inside a stolen crashed car in West Valley City Monday morning.

5 hours ago

The car crash on 130 E 500 North....

Michael Houck

Provo police search for two suspects involved in car crash

A car that fled from Provo police officers was found abandoned after it crashed into two other vehicles and destroyed multiple street signs early Sunday morning. 

6 hours ago

A manhunt was underway for Skylar Meade and an accomplice after Meade escaped custody during an ear...

Mark Thiessen, Associated Press

Idaho inmate who escaped during hospital ambush faces court hearing

An Idaho white supremacist prison gang member accused of escaping from a Boise hospital that left three corrections officers with gunshot wounds is now due to have a court hearing Monday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents