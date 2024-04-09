Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — The 26-year-old man who’s suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Anh Duy Pham as a suspect in a March 5th hit and run on Sunpeak Drive and Bear Hollow Drive in Park City that sent a woman to the hospital.

Additionally, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced new charges will be screened in two newly identified hit-and-run cases in Salt Lake City, bringing the total number of cases in which Pham is a suspect to 7.

“We will be screening charges Wednesday for two additional alleged incidents that were not included in our initial filings. These incidents resulted from alleged conduct on March 2, 2024, and March 12, 2024, respectively. Since we are in the screening process we cannot release anymore information about those incidents,” Gill said.” We thank our colleagues in law enforcement for their continued diligence.”

Pham is currently charged with multiple first-degree felony charges of attempted murder in four hit-and-run cases involving six victims:

After the initial charges were filed in late March, KSL identified two more hit-and-run victims involving a white vehicle. One on March 2, near 1300 East and 900 South where a woman was hit, and then another on March 12, near T Street in the Salt Lake Avenues.

During the March 12th hit and run, the incident was caught on doorbell security camera and showed a white vehicle ram through several garbage cans – appearing to target a woman trying to jump to safety behind them.

In the 7th case now linked to Pham in Summit County, investigators say a woman was walking along Sunpeak Drive and Bear Hollow Drive on March 5, at approximately 4:30 pm when she was suddenly hit from behind by a white vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene leaving the woman injured in the road, a passerby saw the woman and called 911, she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The initial report was that it may have been a white car,” said Sgt. Skyler Talbot with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Talbot said officers searched for the white vehicle and even posted a request for information on social media but had very few leads in the case until Pham was arrested in Salt Lake City, and his pattern of alleged crimes matched the crime on Bear Hollow Drive.

“The next few weeks in some conversations with some of our other law enforcement partner agencies in the Salt Lake Valley we were able to piece together some similarities in the cases and that led our investigators in that direction,” Talbot said. “Now, our investigators believe they do have enough similarities to consider him (Pham) a suspect in this case.”

Talbot said investigators are in the process of collecting digital evidence in the March 5th hit and run in Summit County and will soon turn over their case to the Summit County District Attorney to screen for charges.

“These cases can be very difficult to prove, when your initial information is a white car, all of a sudden every car on the street is a white car so it is a lot of work for investigators to put the puzzle pieces together and that’s the phase we’re in right now,” he said.

Pham is scheduled for a hearing on May 9th on the felony charges in Salt Lake County.