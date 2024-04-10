‘Remembering Siena’: How a Utah mom keeps her daughter’s legacy alive

OREM — The family of a teenage girl who was hit and killed by a car is still honoring her life in any way they can.

Grief looks different every day, but as Siena Schoenrock’s family said on Wednesday, so do life’s blessings. Last October, the 17-year-old was hit by a car while walking near 400 S. Vineyard Road in Orem.

“Just kind of an angel that just always made everybody feel better about themselves just by her being around them,” said Alin Schoenrock, Siena’s mom.

Alin Schoenrock said she is remembering her daughter’s ability to find beauty on the inside and the outside everywhere she turns.

“People are so good, and people really love like hard,” she said.

Schoenrock is finding her work as a master esthetician, where the initials “S-S” for Skin Strong can also be read as “Siena Strong.”

“I think it’s about feeling beautiful on the inside and outside, and Siena was always one of those kids,” Schoenrock said.

Just down the street, Siena Schoenrock’s memory is still very much alive.

“To just go and feel close to her and just remember her,” Alin Schoenrock said.

Later in 2024, the mother will have a place to sit with her memories of her daughter. Schoenrock said Vineyard will place a bench in its place engraved with one of Siena Schoenrock’s favorite quotes.

“If it were easy, everyone would do it,” Alin Schoenrock said.

Last October, hundreds laced up their shoes to run a 5K in honor of Siena Schoenrock, who loved being outside, playing sports and running. This year, the runners will be back.

“I think it just helps us feel a little bit closer to her. And regardless of whether we love to run or not, we know that it’s not an easy thing, but we can do hard things, so even if it’s a 5K,” Alin Schoenrock said. “I think everyone needs to find ways to make themselves feel like they can just keep going.”

While the days are long, by channeling the Siena kind of “Strong” — and support — Alin Schoenrock is finding what keeps her going.

“A shining personality, like always the friendliest; always everyone’s friend, just everyone’s cheerleader,” she said.

The 5K in Siena Schoenrock’s honor is set for October. Runners will go around Orem’s Lakeside Park and Vineyard. The family hopes this becomes a yearly run in their daughter’s memory.