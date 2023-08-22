On The Site:
All-Courts closes business; what now for customers?

Aug 22, 2023, 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:41 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND CINDY ST. CLAIR


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — More than two dozen people have reached out to KSL Investigators with the same story: they paid a company called All-Courts for an athletic court and little to no work was done.

In the days since we first reported on All-Courts, multiple homeowners detailed giving thousands of dollars in down payments and not receiving a finished product.

Multiple subcontractors have also reached out, with two saying they are owed more than $100,000 for work they did and for which they were not paid by All-Courts.

As of Aug. 17, customers said they got an auto-response text from one of the company’s owners saying, “All-Courts has closed and ceased all business.”

KSL Investigators confirmed the company’s website is no longer functional and the main phone line has been disconnected. With many customers asking what happens now, we reached out to Deborah Blackburn, associate director of the Utah Division of Professional Licensing for guidance.

“A contractor really can’t walk off a job like this,” Blackburn said. “Even if they’re closing down the business completely, this doesn’t relieve them of the obligation to fulfill that contract.”

Blackburn said filing a complaint with state regulators is one place to start. DOPL and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection have the authority to take action against the company.

“We can pursue action against a license,” Blackburn said. “We can do probation. We can do suspension, and we can pursue revocation. We can also take away residual rights to the contract, so they can’t apply and reapply. We do see that happen, and we will stop that licensure action if they come back.”

DOPL and DCP can also refer complaints for legal action by the Utah Attorney General if their investigation finds the business agents acted unlawfully.

“The homeowners can also pursue a civil action, and then they can also file a criminal complaint,” Blackburn explained. “A lot of these do rise to the level of criminal responsibility. We are happy to work with law enforcement, with attorneys, and we can help share our information with those people to help out those cases.”

If the company ends up filing for bankruptcy, customers may be able to declare themselves as a creditor. However, if the company has few or no assets to liquidate, filing a civil action in court may be the only opportunity to recoup any money.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

