Anh Duy Pham charged in two other hit-and-run crashes, faces 9 counts of attempted murder

Apr 11, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors s...

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors say targeted women. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who has been arrested for “targeting” female pedestrians in five previous crashes, has now been charged for attempted murder in two additional hit-and-run crashes.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Anh Duy Pham is now charged with the following additional charges: two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, one count of failure to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony, and one count of failure to stop at injury, a class A misdemeanor.

There were three victims in those two crashes including one where a woman was hit on T street in the Avenues, which was caught on doorbell camera video obtained by KSL just a few days ago.

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The other crash was on March 2, where Pham is accused of hitting two victims at 900 South 1300 East.

In all, Pham faces a total of nine counts of attempted murder, six counts of failure to stop at serious injury accident, a third-degree felony, and three counts of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at injury accident.

“We thank Salt Lake City Police Department detectives and our prosecutors for their continual work on this case to help ensure justice for our community,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

