Police officer injured in Saturday shooting, to return home from hospital today

VERNAL — A police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Saturday, April 28, will be returning home from the hospital Thursday.

Sgt. Chad Watt will be escorted on Highway 40 from the Pepsi plant to the Taco Bell, the time has not yet been announced, but will be late this afternoon.

“As Chad prepares to return home, we want to extend an invitation to each and every one of you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion,” Roxanne Behunin, the HR manager for Vernal City said. “We believe it would be incredibly meaningful to line the route along the highway with flags on both sides of the Street by Walmart, showing our solidarity and support as he makes his way back to familiar surroundings. The City will provide the flags for those employees that want to participate.”

Watt, a 25-year veteran with police, was shot multiple times on the evening of April 28, while responding to a report of an “intoxicated man” threatening a neighbor with a gun. Upon arrival, the man opened fire as Watt was exiting his vehicle.

“This is a testament to his unwavering spirit and incredible support he received from loved ones and medical teams both in Vernal and Salt Lake City,” Behunin said.

Behunin said to support Watt and his family during this time, those interested can donate directly to the family Venmo account, @Watt-1999 or you can make donations in-person at the Vernal Police Department. Checks should be written to “Vernal Police Officers Association.”

“While medical costs will be covered by city insurance, your generosity will help alleviate the financial burdens the Watt family will face as Sergeant Watt focuses on healing,” a post from police said.

