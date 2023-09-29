On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah AG Sean Reyes releases statement on allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Ballard

Sep 29, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 8:02 am

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence Summit at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has issued a statement after a press conference held by an attorney representing at least five women alleging sexual misconduct by the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by these allegations, but these women must be heard to ensure all credible evidence can be presented,” read part of Reyes’ statement, which can be read in its entirety at the end of this article. “Such evidence should be appropriately considered by any tribunal that can weigh them against contrary evidence or defenses of the accused. I sincerely hope there is due process and justice for all involved.

“Until we know more through the resolution of these cases and complaints, I strongly believe that Tim Ballard and OUR deserve a presumption of innocence just as women coming forward on these issues should have a presumption of credibility.

“Beyond that, I won’t comment on the accusations made yesterday because I was not present to witness any of the alleged conduct. I don’t have any information that can prove or disprove these claims.”

Attorney Suzette Rasmussen, who is representing “several” women, spoke at the Utah Capitol Thursday, saying those women were victims of sexual misconduct by Ballard.

Rasmussen also clarified details in a report first made public by Vice News that Ballard would allegedly coerce women into sharing a bed or showering together for a tactic he described as the “couple’s ruse.” The tactic involved acting as Ballard’s wife or girlfriend. Ballard has said the tactic was necessary to fool child sex traffickers; Rasmussen said the women feel Ballard “crossed the line.”

“We now stand together to affirm the truth behind these allegations,” Rasmussen said, reading a statement on behalf of the victims.

Ballard issued a statement on Sept. 24 in response to the allegations in which he explained the “couple’s ruse.” Ballard has previously called the allegations “false,” saying they are intended to hurt his credibility.

“I can say that in all my interactions with Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad over many years, I have never seen or experienced anything improper or illegal,” Reyes said. “To the contrary, what I have witnessed and the work we have done together raising awareness of modern-day slavery, rescuing children and providing aftercare services has made, I believe, a positive impact in the world.”

Reyes’ general consultant Alan Crooks added Reyes will not be endorsing anyone in Utah’s 2024 U.S. Senate race. Ballard was rumored to be considering a run for the seat, which will be open after Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

On Sept. 13, Reyes said the open seat “opens up an opportunity for a dear friend of mine who is a great conservative, patriot, and warrior to run and serve as the next Senator from Utah. This person will be making an announcement in the days to come and I will be standing alongside this servant leader on a journey to the United States Senate.”

Reyes’ full statement reads:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by these allegations, but these women must be heard to ensure all credible evidence can be presented. Such evidence should be appropriately considered by any tribunal that can weigh them against contrary evidence or defenses of the accused. I sincerely hope there is due process and justice for all involved.

“Until we know more through the resolution of these cases and complaints, I strongly believe that Tim Ballard and OUR deserve a presumption of innocence just as women coming forward on these issues should have a presumption of credibility.

“Beyond that, I won’t comment on the accusations made yesterday because I was not present to witness any of the alleged conduct. I don’t have any information that can prove or disprove these claims.

“I can say that in all my interactions with Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad over many years, I have never seen or experienced anything improper or illegal.

“To the contrary, what I have witnessed and the work we have done together raising awareness of modern-day slavery, rescuing children and providing aftercare services has made, I believe, a positive impact in the world.

“The Utah AG’s Office will continue to do the difficult but critical work of combating human trafficking and other forms of exploitation through the investigations, prosecutions and victim advocacy of its SECURE Strike Force, Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC), Children’s Justice Centers and the Utah Trafficking in Persons Task Force.”

In addition, AG Reyes’ general consultant Alan Crooks added, “In light of so many unanswered questions and concerns, AG Reyes will not be endorsing anyone in Utah’s 2024 U.S. Senate race.”

