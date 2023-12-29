KSL TV’s top social media posts of 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — We’re taking a look back at some of the most viewed social media posts.

Starting with December and looking all the way back to January, here are the top Instagram posts of 2023.

Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse charges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A snowboarder describes his experience in Utah powder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A runner in St. George is followed for blocks by an unknown driver, and then runs to a neighbor’s for help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A semitruck explodes after crashing into a car dealership in Tooele.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

The 2023 annular solar eclipse is visible in Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A couple visiting Thailand was riding an elephant when it began to run out of control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Families welcome home National Guard Soldiers that had been serving overseas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karah Brackin (@kbontv)

A group of regular customers left a $10,000 tip to a local restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Twenty-five people were rescued when their houseboat caught fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A school in West Desert, Utah, celebrated their largest enrollment in years: 27 students.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A Utah County group said a man followed them until they stopped, then approached their car attempting to get in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Hundreds of toads were spotted migrating outside in Stockton, Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Tanner Flats campground was covered in debris following record-breaking snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of the murder of her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Flooding from snowmelt washed out the road on the Nebo Loop in Payson, Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Ruth’s Diner fought off significant flooding from nearby Emigration Creek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Kayakers were caught on camera going down City Creek into Memory Grove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Two Draper homes collapsed, leading to the evacuation of two more homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Post Malone attends the ribbon-cutting at Post Malone-themed Raising Cane’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Snow runoff flooded streets in Kaysville, Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karah Brackin (@kbontv)

An elk herd is chased off of Parleys Way back into the mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

A Moab BASE jumper crashes into side of cliff, before a dramatic rescue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

The Wellsville Mountains had some incredible wave clouds, called Kelvin Helmholtz clouds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)