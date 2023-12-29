On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

KSL TV’s top social media posts of 2023

Dec 29, 2023, 2:02 PM

Post Malone at the new Raising Cane's restaurant in Midvale, which he helped design.

Post Malone at the new Raising Cane's restaurant in Midvale, which he helped design. (Michael Houck/KSL TV)

(Michael Houck/KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — We’re taking a look back at some of the most viewed social media posts.

Starting with December and looking all the way back to January, here are the top Instagram posts of 2023.

Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse charges.

 

A snowboarder describes his experience in Utah powder.

 

A runner in St. George is followed for blocks by an unknown driver, and then runs to a neighbor’s for help.

 

A semitruck explodes after crashing into a car dealership in Tooele.

 

The 2023 annular solar eclipse is visible in Utah.

 

A couple visiting Thailand was riding an elephant when it began to run out of control.

 

Families welcome home National Guard Soldiers that had been serving overseas.

 

A group of regular customers left a $10,000 tip to a local restaurant.

 

Twenty-five people were rescued when their houseboat caught fire.

 

A school in West Desert, Utah, celebrated their largest enrollment in years: 27 students.

 

A Utah County group said a man followed them until they stopped, then approached their car attempting to get in.

 

Hundreds of toads were spotted migrating outside in Stockton, Utah.

 

Tanner Flats campground was covered in debris following record-breaking snow.

 

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of the murder of her children.

 

Flooding from snowmelt washed out the road on the Nebo Loop in Payson, Utah.

 

Ruth’s Diner fought off significant flooding from nearby Emigration Creek.

 

Kayakers were caught on camera going down City Creek into Memory Grove.

 

Two Draper homes collapsed, leading to the evacuation of two more homes.

 

Post Malone attends the ribbon-cutting at Post Malone-themed Raising Cane’s.

 

Snow runoff flooded streets in Kaysville, Utah.

 

An elk herd is chased off of Parleys Way back into the mountains.

 

A Moab BASE jumper crashes into side of cliff, before a dramatic rescue.

 

The Wellsville Mountains had some incredible wave clouds, called Kelvin Helmholtz clouds.

 

KSL TV’s top social media posts of 2023