LOCAL NEWS

Year in review: the most-read articles of KSLTV.com in 2023

Dec 29, 2023, 10:22 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

A house boat caught fire at Lake Powell, carrying 25 family members who were forced to jump into the lake and abandon the burning boat. (Maddy Ferry, KSL TV)

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — As 2023 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back over the events over the past year that made headlines, and which ones were the most-read stories of the year.

From a horrific domestic violence tragedy in Enoch, to a dramatic rescue of 25 people in Lake Powell: here are the most-read articles of KSLTV.com from each month of 2023.

January

Police identify 7 victims, suspect found shot to death in Enoch, Utah home

Published on Jan. 5, 2023 the article identified the Haight family as the victims of a shooting. Police identified the victims as Tausha Haight, 40, and her children: a 4-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl; a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, along with Haight’s mother, Gail Earl, 78.

Also identified was Haight’s husband, Michael Haight, 42. Police said at the time that “evidence suggests that (he) suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home.”

The shooting made national news, as police worked to uncover what led to the shooting and the small town grappled with the tragic loss of 8 people.

February

Utah boy dies after falling off school slide

An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries after falling off a slide at Rose Springs Elementary School

Dallin’s father, Tim, called his son “the perfect, imperfect 8-year-old little boy.” In a statement he said, “We will miss his smiles, jokes and his amazing mind…we know that we will be together again.”

March

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced three temple groundbreakings on March 27, along with the open house and dedication dates of the Bangkok Thailand Temple.

Groundbreaking dates were set for the Belo Horizonte Brazil temple, the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, and the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.

April

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders

New leaders for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced during the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference on April 1. The new leaders included five new General Authority Seventies, a new counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, and a new Young Women General Presidency.

May

Utah author arrested, accused of murdering husband

Kouri Richins was accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. Then she wrote a popular children’s book about dealing with grief after a death.

The court documents, accusing Richins of murder were released on May 8, 2023.

June

Mom says family turned away from Utah pool because sons with autism can’t wear anti-drowning devices

Criticism mounted against a community pool in Clearfield, Utah when a woman said she and her family were turned away because her sons with autism couldn’t wear the anti-drowning devices.

Audrie Gleason told KSL TV that she and her two sons left Clearfield Aquatic & Fitness Center when they required her sons to wear a device Gleason said the boys would not tolerate.

July

Here are the Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 hints, so far

The annual Utah treasure hunt, put together by David Cline and John Maxim, offered $25,000 as a grand prize. KSL TV compiled the hints given until the treasure was ultimately found by a woman from Iowa.

August

Garfield County officials urge hikers to be prepared after death in Bryce Canyon National Park

On Aug. 27, officials warned the public to better prepare for hikes after an Arizona woman was found dead in Bryce Canyon. The woman was found dead a mile east of the trail she was last known to be on.

September

2-month-old among 25 who jumped into water after houseboat fire at Lake Powell

Horrifying video shows the moment a family escaped a houseboat fire at Lake Powell. The rescue involved 25 people jumping into the water including multiple children, who were rescued by passing boats.

October

Bull-rider lucky to be alive after fall

A bull-rider from Tooele survived some serious injuries during a rodeo. The 19-year-old, Dax Preston, hit the bull’s head with his own while riding – putting him into a coma.

November

Lehi police open investigation into Jane.com after sellers claim they weren’t paid

A Utah-based online company offering fashion and home decor products shut down its website and social media, while multiple sellers claimed they were still owed money. Lehi police confirmed they were investigating the company on Nov. 17.

December

Utah woman, unborn child killed in Arizona crash, husband hospitalized

A Utah woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Arizona on Dec. 20. The woman’s husband, later died from his injuries a few days later. The couple, identified as Chloe and Parker Stott, were on their way to visit family for the holidays and announce the news of their pregnancy.

Runners up

Utah had record-breaking snowfall,  leading many to hope for the future of the Great Salt Lake. 

In March, the volume of that snowfall left people snowed in, in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

A herd of elk settled by Interstate 80  and had to be relocated on more than one occasion.

The record snowfall caused high runoff and some flooding. Gov. Spencer Cox declared a State of Emergency in April.

Several miraculous rescues occurred over the summer including a teen left in the Narrows of  Zion National Park overnight, and a family escaping a Lake Powell houseboat fire. 

Lori Vallow Daybell went to trial where she was convicted of murdering her children and for the first time, the autopsy results of Tammy Daybell were revealed.

There were multiple road rage incidents, including 20 deaths as of September.

Tourists flocked to Utah for the 2023 annular solar eclipse.

Lagoon’s newest ride Primordial opened just before the end of the season. A community mourned when a teen died while reading his mission call. 

In August, President Joe Biden came to visit Utah and a Utah man was killed by the FBI for threats against the president’s life.

Utah influencer, Ruby Franke, and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested for child abuse after a child ran to a neighbor’s home for help. 

Five women filed a lawsuit against Tim Ballard, the former director of Operation Underground Railroad for sexual misconduct and misusing funds.

In November, a deadly dog illness had dog owners and businesses taking extra precautions and Utah native Noelia Voigt was crowned Miss USA 2023. 

At the end of the year, a mountain lion lounged in a Holladay family’s backyard for hours and dozens of teenagers came to the rescue of a woman who was trapped under a car. 

